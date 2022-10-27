After a three-day break, the Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed on Thursday at Makthal in Narayanpet district.

The Congress MP, who had reached Makthal late Wednesday via Hyderabad after his return from New Delhi, resumed the foot march in the morning along with other party leaders and hundreds of party workers.

Rahul Gandhi will cover Bondalkunta village and later address a street corner meeting at Gunmukla village Cross. He is also scheduled to interact with a group of farmers to know their problems.

He will have a night halt at Marikal. On Friday, the walkathon will continue and cover Goplapurkalan, Devarkadra, Oblaipalle, Dharmapur, Yenugonda, Jadcherla and Mahabubnagar.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, party in charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, yatra coordinator for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Uttam Kumar Reddy and several senior leaders were accompanying Gandhi.

The yatra entered Telangana from Karnataka crossing the Krishna river on October 23 and halted it for a three-day break for Deepavali and the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rahul Gandhi will enter Hyderabad city on November 1 and hoist the national flag at Charminar and address a meeting on Necklace road.

The yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.

Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 kms every day covering 375 kms in 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.

During the yatra, the MP will address corner meetings and interact with leaders of various communities, students, women and personalities from different fields like sports, business and entertainment.

