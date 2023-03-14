INDIA

Rahul Gandhi should speak more responsibly, says RSS’ Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak “more responsibly”.

Hosabale’s remarks came in response to Gandhi’s recent comments on the RSS during his speech in Cambridge University and in a subsequent programme at Chatham House in London.

“I don’t think it is important to comment on it and he must be doing this for his political agenda,” the RSS leader said during a press conference on the last day of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Haryana’s Panipat.

“Everyone knows the reality of the Sangh,” Hosabale said, adding that “as a political leader, Gandhi should speak more responsibly”.

