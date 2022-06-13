INDIATOP NEWS

Rahul Gandhi summoned again by ED on Tuesday

NewsWire
0
4

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was again summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald matter.

On Monday, Gandhi was questioned by agency officials for several hours. He was given a lunch break after three hours, and went to meet his mother, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

After this, he returned to the ED’s headquarters where he was again questioned till late in the night.

Gandhi was questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

“Dotex firm allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to Young Indian. This was a loan which they gave to YI in 2010. The loan given by Dotex Merchandise was never returned. YI was just incorporated when this loan was paid,” said a source.

Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned in the matter.

