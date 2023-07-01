Buoyed by the success in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress is all set to blow the poll bugle in Telangana with a massive public rally by Rahul Gandhi at Khammam region on Sunday.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December 2023.

State Congress President Revanth Reddy has declared that the public rally by Rahul Gandhi will provide much necessary momentum for the party. The party workers are united to fight against the BRS-led by Chief Minister K.C. Chandrashekar Rao.

The party maintains that if it wins 10 seats in Khammam region, it will sweep the state banking on the anti-incumbency factor and controversy surrounding distributing podu land by the ruling BRS government.

Congress CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka has taken up a padayatra to expose the ruling BRS government. The padayatra is concluding on Sunday.

It is alleged that the ruling government is attempting to make the rally a flop show.

Revanth Reddy had stated that though the party had paid Rs 2 crore to hire 1,500 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses for transpiration of people to Khammam from across the state, they are not arranging the buses.

He had taken a challenge to make the public rally successful and galvanize the party cadres. The political circles in Telangana are not ruling out an early election. Former MP Ponuleti Srinivas Reddy will join the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Khammam.

Rahul Gandhi will also hold meetings with top leaders of the party.

