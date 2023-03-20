Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the Yuva Kranti Convention in Karnataka’s Belagavi city on Monday.

Along with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the city’s Sambra Airport at around 12 noon.

This is his first visit to the state after the massive Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Party sources have claimed that more than 1 lakh youth are participating in the convention.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to make a big announcement in the form of assurance regarding the policy of a Congress-led government in Karnataka if voted to power in this year’s Assembly polls.

The opposition Congress is hoping to capitalise the visit and counter the high voltage campaign by the state’s ruling BJP.

There are 18 assembly seats in Belagavi district and Congress had won only five of them in the last assembly elections.

The opposition party, which is confident of returning to power, wants to increase its tally in Belagavi districts by winning seats in two digits.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 10.8 km roadshow in Belagavi and addressed a huge public rally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also held a series of meetings of leaders in the district. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also making repeated visits to Belagavi.

