Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Assam for two days beginning Friday. He will be in Dibrugarh ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections in the state.

On Friday Rahul Gandhi will interact with college students at Lahoal, Dibrugarh, then he will go to a tea estate workers rally at Dinjoy in Panitola Block, Dibrugarh.

He will be addressing a public meeting at Town Field, Tinsukia.

After him his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit the state for campaigning. Both of them had visited Assam earlier also.

The Congress, which ruled the state for 15 years before losing power in 2016 to the BJP, is hoping for a comeback on the back of a multi-party alliance.

The Congress has formed a Grand Alliance in Assam consisting of the AIUDF, Bodoland People’s Front, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), the Anchalik Gana Morcha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

It was formed to fight the upcoming election for the 126-member Assembly against the BJP-led NDA.

Polling will take place in three phases — March 27, April 1 and April 6. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.

–IANS

miz/bg