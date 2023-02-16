INDIA

Rahul Gandhi to deliver lecture at Cambridge this month

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will deliver a lecture at the prestigious business school of the Cambridge University later this month.

The Congress leader said in a tweet, “Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS,” Gandhi tweeted.

“Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi was responding to a tweet by Cambridge Judge that read: “Delighted to welcome back @RahulGandhi to @Cambridge_Uni later this month. He will lecture on @CambridgeMBA and hold closed-door sessions on Big Data and Democracy and India-China relations, with @shrutikapila, supported by @BennettInst @CamGeopolitics @CamHistory.”

Rahul Gandhi had spoken at the Cambridge University in May 2022, besides addressing the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London when he interacted with the Indian diaspora on what the present and future holds India.

20230216-174605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The pandemic gifts a new normal (Column: Spy’s Eye)

    2 street dogs poisoned, 8 go missing: K’taka Police probe activist’s...

    Private chopper makes emergency landing in TN’s Erode

    Visually impaired Delhi woman raped by man who helped her cross...