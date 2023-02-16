Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will deliver a lecture at the prestigious business school of the Cambridge University later this month.

The Congress leader said in a tweet, “Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS,” Gandhi tweeted.

“Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi was responding to a tweet by Cambridge Judge that read: “Delighted to welcome back @RahulGandhi to @Cambridge_Uni later this month. He will lecture on @CambridgeMBA and hold closed-door sessions on Big Data and Democracy and India-China relations, with @shrutikapila, supported by @BennettInst @CamGeopolitics @CamHistory.”

Rahul Gandhi had spoken at the Cambridge University in May 2022, besides addressing the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London when he interacted with the Indian diaspora on what the present and future holds India.

