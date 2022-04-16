Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana on May 6-7.

MP and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Manickam Tagore announced on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Warangal on May 6. The next day he will hold a meeting with the party leaders in Hyderabad.

Tagore tweeted that they welcome their leader after achieving 40 lakh membership enrollment.

During the digital membership enrollment drive, which concluded on Friday, the state Congress has enrolled 40 lakh members.

The schedule of Rahul Gandhi’s visit was finalised at a meeting Tagore held with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy and other top leaders.

The meeting discussed the tour programme of Rahul Gandhi, plans to strengthen the party and the public issues to be taken up in the run-up to next year’s Assembly elections.

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who was recently given the status of star campaigner by the party’s central leadership, former TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, former union minister Renuka Chowdary, senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao, Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working presidents and other leaders attended the meeting.

This will be Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Telangana after 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this comes close on the heels of his intervention to put the house in order in Telangana in the wake of differences among leaders coming to fore.

On April 6, Rahul Gandhi met Telangana leaders in Delhi and announced a party forum to settle the differences. He told the leaders to bring any grievance on the functioning of the party to the notice of the forum instead of making public statements.

He warned the party leaders against running groups and thus harming the interests of the party. He promised to dedicate more time to Telangana and focus on revitalizing the party in the state.

