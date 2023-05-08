INDIA

Rahul Gandhi travels in bus in Bengaluru, interacts with public

NewsWire
0
0

Congressleader Rahul Gandhi on Monday travelled in a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and interacted with commuters of different age group in Bengaluru.

Gandhi also visited the Coffee Day shop on the Cunningham Road and interacted with coffee buffs and had a cup of coffee too. He walked to the nearest bus stop and met a group of women and college going girls at the junction.

The women and college girls shared with him their woes of everyday life, the difficulties they face while traveling in buses, their difficulty to pursue education, responsibilities of the family. Gandhi also asked them about the importance given to the education of their children.

He boarded the bus with the women and spoke to them about the Congress’ proposal of free travel for all women in public transport and Rs 2,000 allowance for women head of every family in Karnataka under Gruha Laxmi Scheme.

He also spoke to them on whether they are aware of these proposals by the Congress. The women passengers told him about price rises badly hitting their budgets and its consequences on their lives.

Gandhi alighted the bus near Lingarajapuram and again interacted with the women and young people. He spoke to them about the Congress manifesto and got their feedback.

The Congress leader had travelled with a food delivery boy on his bike on Sunday and interacted with him.

20230508-184004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RS adjourned till Monday amid oppn protest (Roundup)

    U.P girl paralysed after failed suicide attempt

    ‘Y’ category security provided to BJP leaders in Bihar

    Haryana RERA asks ILD promoter to refund full amount with interest...