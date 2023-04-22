Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday vacated his official bunglow on 12, Tughlaq Lane in Delhi on the last day of the deadline after his disqualification as a Lok Sabha Member following his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamatory case. The Congress leader was staying at the house since 2005.

As per the rules, a disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and has to vacate it within one month of disqualification.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the bungalow twice since Saturday morning.

While leaving his official residence for the last time, Rahul Gandhi told mediapersons that he has been punished for speaking the truth.

The Congress leader added that he did not want to live in the house anymore as it was given to him by the people of India, but has now been taken away.

He thanked the the people of the country for his 18-year stay in the house, saying that he is ready to pay any price for speaking the truth. He also mentioned that he would live at 10 Janpath, his mother Sonia Gandhi’s residence, until he makes an alternate arrangement.

“There is a price for speaking the truth these days! Whatever the cost, I will pay it,” Gandhi tweeted while sharing a video of the empty flat.

After locking the house gate, Rahul Gandhi handed over the keys to the concerned authorities.

Priyanka Gandhi also expressed her support for her brother, stating that he spoke the truth and is now facing the consequences for speaking against the government.

“Whatever my brother has said is the truth. He spoke against the government, and this is the result of that,” she said.

