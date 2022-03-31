INDIA

Rahul Gandhi visits late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s residence

5

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday on a two-day visit, paid a visit to Puneeth Rajkumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar and paid tribute to the late Kannada superstar.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by the state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

Rahul Gandhi spoke to Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, daughter Vandita Puneeth Rajkumar and the late actor’s brother Raghavendra Rajkumar.

“I paid my condolences to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and other family members of famous Kannada actor late Puneeth Rajkumar after visiting their home. Puneeth left unforgettable memories for all Kannadigas at a young age,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Kannada.

The Congress leader had earlier taken part in the 115th birth anniversary event of late Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumar Swamiji.

“I am happy to be here. I had come here on an earlier occasion. My father and my grandmother had also visited the Mutt. My mother too came here. Our long relationship with the Mutt is respectful. After seeing and understanding the work done here, I am really happy to know that the institution has helped lakhs of children build their careers,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I am remembering the late Shivakumar Swamiji as he showed the way for us. When I came here last time, I had met him. We have to tread on the path shown by him,” he added.

