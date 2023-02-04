The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned Alankar Sawai, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case lodged against arrested Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale for allegedly misusing around Rs 1 crore, collected through crowd funding.

Gokhale had claimed that cash around Rs 23.54 lakhs was deposited into his account, was actually a payment made by Sawai for managing their social media.

He made this claim while he was in the ED’s custody.

The probe agency learnt that he collected around Rs 80 lakhs through crowd funding using an online platform whereas cash worth Rs 23.54 lakh was also deposited into his account.

“The money was deposited in November 2021 whereas he joined the Trinamool Congress in August 2021. In such case why he will promote Congress party? This is the reason we doubt his statement,” said sources.

Sawai was called to join the investigation on several occasions.

The sources have claimed that he was questioned on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Sawai during the questioning denied that any payment was made to Gokhale.

The ED sources said that there was no proof as of now to prove that Sawai made the payment and they will confront him with Gokhale.

Gokhale has been accused of misusing the crowd funding fund for his personal use, investing in stock market and paying for medical bills of his family members.

