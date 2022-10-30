INDIA

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his Bharat Jodo Yatra on the fifth day in Telangana on Sunday.

The Congress MP resumed the walkathon from Gollapalli of Jedcherla mandal in Mahabubnagar district.

Accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, party MP and yatra coordinator for Telugu states Uttam Kumar Reddy, former minister K. Jana Reddy and other leaders and workers, he walked on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway.

Rahul interacted with different sections of people. There was excitement when he raced with a group of children. Revanth Reddy and other participants also followed the leader.

The Congress MP greeted people waiting on either side of the road. He also called a few youngsters and women waiting by the roadside and allowed them to take selfies with him.

Before resuming his yatra in the morning, Rahul Gandhi along with Jairam Ramesh and other leaders participated in ‘Bathukamma’ with some women at the camp.

The foot march halted at Balanagar junction for the mid-day break. It will resume in the evening and enter Rangareddy district. Rahul will address a corner meeting at Solipur near Shadnagar town.

Bharat Jodo Yatra had entered Telangana on October 23 from Karnataka. Following a three-day break for Diwali and swearing-in of new Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, it resumed on October 26.

The yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.

Party leaders said Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 kms every day covering 375 kms in 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.

