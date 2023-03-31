A public rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kolar has now been postponed and is scheduled to be held on April 9.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal said, “@RahulGandhi will be in Kolar on April 9 and address the ‘Jai Bharat’ mega rally there. On April 11, he will visit Wayanad. He is the voice of the people, you can never silence him. This voice will only get louder and stronger.”

Gandhi, a former MP, was earlier scheduled to begin his campaign from Kolar for the Karnataka Assembly polls from April 5.

In 2019, Rahul during his Lok Sabha campaign had made a speech for which he was convicted in the Surat court in 2023.

Congress leaders say that beginning from Kolar is itself a manifestation that the party is ready to fight out the 2019 ‘Modi surname’ case politically and legally.

In Kolar, the Congress will attack the Karnataka government on the issue of corruption.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Karnataka General Secretary In-charge, said the Congress will form the government in the state with the blessings of the people.

“As Karnataka goes to polls on May 10, Congress resolves to usher in a

new era of Peace-Progress-Prosperity and rebuild Brand Karnataka, restore Kannadiga pride, Congress guarantees to run a welfare-driven government at the Centre,” he added

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The polling will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

The term of the 224-member Assembly ends on May 24.

