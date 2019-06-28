Rahul Gandhi’s resignation sparks meme fest among Twitterati

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) People across the political spectrum made fun of Rahul Gandhi when he was the Congress President and the jokes, memes and sarcastic comments did not stop flowing freely on social media even after he resigned as chief of the grand old party.

If some called the step a big loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), others said his resignation would render many people jobless.

“After @RahulGandhi’s resignation, Unemployment in India to increase even more. Jobs of many Journalists, Comedians, Second and Third Grade Film Makers, 40Paisa/Tweet keyboard warriors, NGOs to abuse RG Season and Out are in danger…,” wrote one user.

Gandhi on Wednesday announced that he has resigned as the Congress President, taking the blame for the party’s rout in the Lok Sabha elections where it could win only 52 of the 542 seats.

One Twitter user posted a picture of a crying child, saying that is how the BJP might have actually felt after hearing about the resignation.

“#RahulGandhi removes ‘Congress President’ from the bio on his Twitter account as he officially resigns from post of Congress President. Big blow to BJP as they lose their STAR CAMPAIGNER. 2024 mein Modiji ke liye campaigning kaun karega,” wrote one user who describes herself as a “hyper nationalist”.

“Biggest loss for BJP so far. #BJP would be worried like hell right now,” tweeted Abhishek Jha.

“#RahulGandhi quits as a congress president but the wave of mourning is in BJP,” wrote one user while posting memes on Twitter.

Congress leaders, however, urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his resignation.

Hours after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the Congress President’s post, former Union Minister and senior party leader Shashi Tharoor said that all in the Congress must rededicate themselves to the values and principles of the party and the country’s Constitution.

“The time for renewal is now,” Tharoor, who is the Congress MP for Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, said in a tweet.

Besides, Tharoor, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said party workers wanted Rahul Gandhi to change his mind about quitting the top post.

–IANS

gb/bg