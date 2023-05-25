Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to leave for the US on May 28, will hold a chat programme in California and a talk programme at the Stanford Graduate School of Business on May 31, a party source said.

The source, while sharing the details of Gandhi’s US trip, said that the Congress leader will participate in a programme titled ‘AI and Human Development: A chat with Rahul Gandhi’ at 10 a.m. on May 31 and another chat programme titled ‘The New Global Equilibrium: Talk by Rahul Gandhi’ at 5 p.m. on the same day.

The ‘AI and Human Development’ programme is organised at Sunnyvale in California in which several technocrats and scientists will hold a freewheeling discussion with the Congress leader on future technologies.

The second chat programme will be organised at the CEMEX Auditorium in Stanford Graduate School of Business.

The Congress leader will also attend a ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ programme in California on May 30.

During his five-month and 3,900 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, Gandhi was seen saying “Nafarat ke bazar me, Mohabbat ki dukan khol raha hu” (In the market of hatred, I am opening a shop of love) to connect with the masses.

According to the source, Gandhi will also participate in an NRI meet in San Francisco.

The source said that Gandhi will also address an NRI’s meet in New York on June 4.

Earlier this year, the Congress leader had visited the UK and participated in several programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US in June. In a statement last week, the White House had announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit on June 22.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Union Minister and BJP veteran Subramanian Swamy opposed Gandhi’s application before a Delhi court seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in order to get a fresh “ordinary passport”.

Gandhi on Tuesday moved the court seeking an NOC in order to get a fresh “ordinary passport” after he surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.

The court has posted the matter for hearing next on May 26.

