Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday received a rousing welcome at the IGI airport here after returning from Surat in Gujarat, where a court earlier in the day convicted the Wayanad MP in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted under IPC Sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

After Rahul Gandhi’s arrival in Delhi, his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also reached his residence amid sloganeering by Congress workers.

In the airport, the Congress leader was received by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Pramod Tiwari and DMK leader T.R. Baalu.

Outside the airport, scores of Congress workers were present to receive him.

The Congress has termed the court decision “politics of vendetta and exploitation”.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that they will appeal in higher courts against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi.

“We will appeal in higher courts.”

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H.H. Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 after finding him guilty.

However, on Rahul Gandhi’s plea, his sentence has been suspended and bail has been granted to enable him to move an appeal against his conviction within 30 days.

