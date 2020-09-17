Rahul greets Modi on 70th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modiji a happy birthday,” he tweeted.

However, the Congress leader did not relent from attacking the Prime Minister on the issue of unemployment. “Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity… For how long will the govt deny it?” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating service week, from September 14.

