INDIA

Rahul interacts with farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat

NewsWire
0
0

  In a surprise move, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat and joined them in planting rice paddies in the fields .

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi told IANS that Rahul Gandhi was on his way to Shimla when he suddenly decided to meet the farmers at Sonepat. He stopped his vehicle, went to the farmlands, drove a tractor and also tried his hands in planting the rice paddy crops.

“Even after completing his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi continues to stay connected with the public,” Pratapgarhi said.

According to party leaders, he also asked the farmers about the issues they are facing and about their earnings.

Earlier also, the Congress leader surprised the people with his sudden visits among the public. In March, he visited the Bengali Market and Jama Masjid area in the national capital. Later, he went to Mukherjee Nagar area and interacted with UPSC aspirants.

Gandhi also went to Delhi University’s PG men’s hostel over lunch and then Haryana’s Murthal and from there he took a truck ride till Ambala.

Recently, he had also visited the Nike market in Karol Bagh area in Delhi and interacted with the bike mechanics.

During his recent visit to the US, Gandhi had also taken a truck ride from New York to Washington DC.

While in Karnataka during the Assembly elections, he had interacted with the delivery partners and took a scooter ride with them.

Rahul Gandhi had completed his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

After his yatra concluded on January 30, he has been interacting with people.

2023070835759

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four held for armed robbery in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area

    JGU introduces 1-year online MBA to build business-ready generation in India

    UP: Minor raped by cousin delivers stillborn baby

    Punjab CM urges people to buy ‘diyas’ to help poor