Days after holding a discussion with the UPSC aspirants in the national capital, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Delhi University to have lunch with the students.

Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP in March this year following his conviction in a defamation case, held a discussion with the students at the PG Men’s hostel here on the north campus of Delhi University.

A party source, who was present at the meeting of the Congress leader, said that he only discussed their careers and no political discussions were held.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi visited Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi and met the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants.

“It is always a delight to listen to and engage with students,” he had posted on social media.

Alongside many photographs of himself, he wrote: “They are the ones who hold the key to India’s progressive future.”

He had also visited the Bengali Market and the Jama Masjid area and tried several dishes.

Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from Kerala’s Wayanad Parliamentary constituency, lost his membership after he was convicted by a Surat court.

Following his conviction, he was disqualified as an MP on March 23 and was also asked to vacate his residence. He vacated his official residence on April 22.

