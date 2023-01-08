INDIA

Rahul invokes Gita, says Congress is doing ‘tapasya’ unlike BJP

Rahul Gandhi has said that he was doing his work much like what has been mentioned in the holy book Bhagavad Gita, and the Congress party was doing ‘tapasya (penance) unlike the BJP which was forcing people to do their ‘puja (worship)’.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Sunday during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Responding to a question, Gandhi said that he has changed himself and did not get affected by what others say about him. “Whatever is said about me, whether positive or negative, doesn’t affect me and I am doing my work.”

“When Arjun took aim at fish eye he did not say what he will do next, in Gita also it is said do your work… However, there are programmes of the party which will continue after the Bharat Jodo Yatra ends.”

He said the Yatra was against the divisive agenda of the BJP and it was not a political Yatra but to connect the people.

Attacking the BJP, he said, “The BJP is enforcing their puja forcefully on people… that is why the Prime Minister doesn’t come to interact with anyone. The Congress is the party of ‘tapaswis’, that is why the symbol of Congress is palm which is ‘Abhyamudra’ of Shankar.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is entering its last leg. It will end in January in J&K’s Srinagar after moving through Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

