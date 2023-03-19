ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rahul Jain’s new song ‘Wo Din’ will be all about love, friendship

Singer, music composer, and lyricist Rahul Jain, who has given his voice to many tracks like ‘Yaara’, ‘Bepannah 2.0’, ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain’ and ‘Janam Pe Janam’, is all set to work on his new song, ‘Wo Din’ featuring renowned social media influencer Kapil Soni.

Rahul said: “The song has a friendly vibe. It will define the bond that you share with your friend for life and will relive all those happy memories. All friends are surely going to resonate with the upcoming song. The song is emotional and will teach about friendship, love, and companionship.”

Expressing his excitement, Kapil said: “It’s going to be my first ever music video, and that too with such a renowned singer Rahul Jain. I have grown up listening to all of his songs. Whether it’s ‘Yaara Teri Yaari Ko’, ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye Recreated’, or ‘Tujhse Naaraz Nahin Zindagi’, I have always been such a big fan of all his songs. When he approached me for his upcoming music video, I instantly said yes as it was like a dream come true. So yes, I am really excited, and we will start the shooting very soon.”

