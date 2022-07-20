Bollywood actor Rahul Khanna has ventured into the fashion industry. Khanna has been one actor who has always been impeccably suited up and he is well known for carrying himself with style and panache.

This is the reason he is known as one of India’s most well dressed and suave men. Though, he has never ventured into the business of fashion until now, given his affinity for style and fashion, he has always had close ties with the world of fashion.

Now, it seems like the actor wants to deepen the connection and is entering the business of fashion with an exclusively curated collection of men’s accessories for Chokore and it will be called RKXC.

The brand is well known for delivering design-led collection of accessories targeted at men and women both and the style is usually a blend of Indian traditional wear which further amplify the chic, bon chic and bon genre.

The brand, in a one-of-its-kind deal is collaborating with style icon and actor Rahul Khanna for his exclusive RKXC collection.

The new line, which has been conceptualised as well as curated by Rahul Khanna will essentially reflect his own personal style. The collection of accessories includes silk neckties, pocket squares and bow ties.

Speaking about his collection, actor Rahul Khanna said, “Our pocket squares are made in India, using the most beautiful, locally sourced Eri silk and fine linen. All our ties are hand-crafted in Italy by a renowned fabricator that manufactures for some of the world’s most coveted luxury brands. Naturally, I have my favourites, yet, every single product in the line is one that I, myself, would wear. While the products are not inexpensive, we’ve worked to offer them within a highly accessible price range, considering their superb quality.”