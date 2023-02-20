INDIA

Rahul likely to participate in party’s padyatra in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to take part in the fourth phase of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Bihar.

The fourth and the final phase of Yatra is from Patna to Gaya, and has been rescheduled by the Bihart unit of the party from the third week of February to the first week of March.

As per a senior party official, state president Dr. Akhilesh Singh decided to reschedule the Yatra as AICC plenary session will be held in Chhattisgarh on February 24 – 26. The party is expecting that a large number of leaders will go there to attend the convention.

Singh, for the fourth phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bihar expected to start from March 5 and end on March 7, has given the responsibility to three leaders, including Kumar Aashish, the former president of Congress youth wing, senior leader Neeraj Verma and Brajesh Pandey to plan the route.

The party is expecting Rahul Gandhi to come on the last day and address the gathering in Gaya. A massive rally is scheduled there. The official announcement on Rahul Gandhi is yet to be made.

20230220-142802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HCLTech to hire 1,000 people in Brazil, open next-gen tech centre

    Culture Ministry gets more allocations in Union Budget

    Oppn slams govt over outbreak of cholera in Odisha’s Kashipur

    Three killed, 10 injured after two buses collide on Yamuna Expressway