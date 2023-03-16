INDIA

Rahul meets LS Speaker amid demands for apology on democracy remarks

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, seeking time to make his position clear regarding his comments made on democracy being violated, in London.

The meeting took place just before the lower House was to reassemble at 2 p.m.

Gandhi is learnt to have met Birla in his chamber at around 1:45 p.m.

BJP MPs have been demanding the Congress leader’s apology for his remarks, and have been stalling the proceedings of Parliament over the matter for the past four days.

Meanwhile in Lok Sabha, amid protests by treasury benches and opposition members, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary could be seen gesturing towards the Chair, indicating that Gandhi wanted to speak.

20230316-160001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Police team attacked in MP, 6 arrested

    Tharoor phobia grips section of Congress leaders in Kerala

    After multiple surgeries, this minor rape victim is finally smiling

    40-feet tall Lord Krishna statue unveiled in Kurukshetra