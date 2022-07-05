New Delhi, July 5 (IANSlife) “Trees have always been an inspiration to us, rendered first in an Escher-esque design language – now an identifiable signature, for our International Woolmark Prize-winning collection. The tree is metamorphosed into buildings, portraying the Metamorphosis the planet has gone through over the past few centuries,” reveals an Instagram post by fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

Taking inspiration from the tree of life, which symbolizes growth, strength, and beauty. Fashion designer Rahul Mishra presents his Couture Fall 2022 collection titled “Tree of Life” at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Rahul opens his show with a flurry of 3D golden embroideries of foliage expressing his appreciation for nature.

“Our ‘the Tree of Life’ collection celebrates opulence with a strong palette of gold and black and focuses on high precision craftsmanship,” says Rahul. “Trees From Our Atelier, at the onset of a new beginning, we look at the one source that never goes out of style – the handbook of nature. Through analogies to nature, many of the problems faced by mankind have been optimally solved. The ‘Bursting Tree’ motif was birthed at the atelier, capturing how a strong wind would gush through a dense tree, with the nesting birds flying out of it, showing us how fragile our ecosystem is, how beautiful our planet is, and the necessity of preserving the purity of it,” he says.

Being one of the first Indian designers to showcase at the Paris Fashion Week/Haute Couture Week, Mishra champions slow, state-of-the-art fashion with traditional Indian crafts and Lenskart’s ‘Do More, Be More’ spirit.

