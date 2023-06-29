Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to Manipur, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday said the senior Congress leader was not a “messiah of peace, just a political opportunist”.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Malviya said: “Not once did Rahul Gandhi visit Churachandpur in Manipur between 2015-17, to meet the victims of ethnic violence, that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills — the Protection of Manipur People’s Bill, 2015, Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2015, and Manipur Shops and Establishments (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015, which were seen by the people of Churachandpur district, comprising mostly of Paites and Kukis, as ‘anti-Tribal’, and a ‘conspiracy’ by the majority Meitei community to grab Tribal land.

“Nine young men were shot dead and the protesting communities refused to cremate them for two long years. Why didn’t Rahul Gandhi visit Manipur then?

“He is no messiah of peace just a political opportunist, who wants to keep the pot boiling. His visit to Manipur is not borne out of concern for people but his own selfish political agenda. There is a reason no one trusts either him or the Congress.”

Malviya’s remarks come as Rahul Gandhi began a two-day trip to the violence-hit state where he will meet families living in relief camps and also hold talks with civil society organisations, tribal and non-tribal leaders.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also took to Twitter and said: “Even as the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) continues to be totally silent and frozen into inaction.”

The Congress has questioned the silence of the Prime Minister over the violence in Manipur which began on May 3.

The Congress has also been demanding the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for failing miserably to control the situation in the northeastern state.

At least 120 people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

2023062931151