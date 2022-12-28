Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben, after she was admitted to U.N. Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

According to the hospital, her condition is currently stable.

In a tweet, Gandhi wrote that the love between a mother and son is eternal and priceless and extended support to Modi in his difficult times.

He expressed hope that Heeraben will get well soon.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also wished her a speedy recovery through a tweet.

Heeraben had turned 100 on June 18, and was visited by Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar.

