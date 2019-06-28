Rahul pays tribute to Mahalanobis on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute on famous scientist and statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis on his 126th birth anniversary.

“Tributes to great Indian scientist and statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis on his birth anniversary. Great scientist Mahalanobis was a statistician, and also a member of the First Planning Commission of India after Independence. The Nation pays heartful tribute to its great son,” he wrote in Hindi on his Facebook page.

Considered as the father of modern statistics in India, Mahalanobis is also remembered for the Mahalanobis distance, a statistical measure. He founded the Indian Statistical Institute, and contributed to the design of large-scale sample surveys.

Born on June 29, 1893 in then Calcutta, he died on June 28, 1972.

