Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to the party leaders who died in one of the deadliest Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Jhiram Ghati in 2013.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “Tributes to our Congress colleagues and personnel of the security forces, who were killed in the maoist attack in Jhiram Valley in 2013. The country will never forget their sacrifice, their bravery is an inspiration for all of us.”

On May 25, 2013, hundreds of Maoists attacked the Congress’ Parivartan Yatra when the rally was passing through the Jhiram Ghati in Sukma district.

The entire top Congress leadership of Chhattisgarh was killed in Jhiram Ghati after Maoists targeted the cavalcade of the party leaders in Sukma district of the state.

At least 30 people were killed, including then Chhattisgarh Congress president Nandkumar Patel, his son Dinesh Patel, besides Mahendra Karma, who was known as the ‘Tiger of Bastar’, former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla and other Congress leaders.

Thursday (May 25) marks the 10th anniversary of the Jhiram Ghati incident, and it is observed as a Black Day in Chhattisgarh.

20230525-195403