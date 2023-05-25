INDIA

Rahul pays tributes to Cong leaders killed in 2013 Maoist attack

NewsWire
0
0

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to the party leaders who died in one of the deadliest Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Jhiram Ghati in 2013.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “Tributes to our Congress colleagues and personnel of the security forces, who were killed in the maoist attack in Jhiram Valley in 2013. The country will never forget their sacrifice, their bravery is an inspiration for all of us.”

On May 25, 2013, hundreds of Maoists attacked the Congress’ Parivartan Yatra when the rally was passing through the Jhiram Ghati in Sukma district.

The entire top Congress leadership of Chhattisgarh was killed in Jhiram Ghati after Maoists targeted the cavalcade of the party leaders in Sukma district of the state.

At least 30 people were killed, including then Chhattisgarh Congress president Nandkumar Patel, his son Dinesh Patel, besides Mahendra Karma, who was known as the ‘Tiger of Bastar’, former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla and other Congress leaders.

Thursday (May 25) marks the 10th anniversary of the Jhiram Ghati incident, and it is observed as a Black Day in Chhattisgarh.

20230525-195403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Du Plessis leads by example; performs really well, says...

    Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri bat for a sports-friendly India, urge nation...

    KCR supported Congress in Karnataka, claims Telangana BJP chief

    ‘To intimidate, harass and disturb normal functioning’, Chhattisgarh moves SC challenging...