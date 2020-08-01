Rahul, Priyanka, Azad condole death of Amar Singh (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “I am saddened to hear about the sad demise of Amar Singh ji. My condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Priyanka Gandhi also took to Twitter and said, “May god give peace to the soul of Amar Singh. My sincere condolence to the family of Amar Singh. I express my deepest condolence to his wife and daughters in this sad moment.”

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in a statement also expressed his condolences to Singh’s family.

“I am deeply saddened by the sad and untimely death of colleague Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. He was a fighter throughout his life and he fought for his own life from the hospital bed till his last breath,” the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Power broker during the United Progressive Alliance (UP) era, Singh lost his battle with kidney ailment on Saturday in a Singapore hospital where he was undergoing treatment for months. He passed away at the age of 64.

