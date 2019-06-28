Rahul, Priyanka greets MGNREGA worker’s son for cracking JEE

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday greeted the son of a MGNREGA worker who cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains).

“A son of a MGNREGA worker from Rajasthan’s tribal village Bheelan has cracked the JEE mains examination. Greetings for your success,” Gandhi tweeted, attaching a news report.

After Rahul, Priyanka also took to twitter and said, “Dear Lekhraj, we all are proud of you. Good wishes for your future.”

Lekhraj Bheel, 18, is the first person from his tribal village to clear the Joint Entrance Examination.–IANS

