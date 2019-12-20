Rahul, Priyanka, Pawar, Uddhav to attend Soren’s oath-taking

Ranchi, Dec 27 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, various Chief Ministers, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be among the leaders who will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Sunday, the JMM said on Friday.

“Rahul Gandhi, P. Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Ministers Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Mamta Banerjee (West Bengal), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and others have given their consent to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren on December 29,” Jharkhand Mukti Morcha General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya told reporters here.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK President M.K Stalin, Telugu Desam Party President Chandrababu Naidu, and Rashtriya Janata Dal Executive President Tejashwi Yadav will also attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Morabadi ground here.

The Congress-JMM-RJD alliance won 47 of the 81 assembly seats, and has also got the support of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik and the CPI-MLL who have three and one legislators, respectively. This will be first time that a government having support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.

