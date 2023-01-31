INDIA

Rahul, Priyanka pay obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in J&K’s Ganderbal

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The siblings arrived in Tullamulla town of Ganderbal district early this morning to a warm welcome by the people.

According to party sources, they prayed for peace and brotherhood in the country.

Mata Kheer Bhawani temple is the holiest religious place of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Despite their mass exodus from the Valley, scores of migrant Pandits come each year to attend the annual festival at the temple.

