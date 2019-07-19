Rahul Roy returns to the sets with ‘Agra’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) “Aashiqui” fame actor Rahul Roy is all set to come up with a new film titled “Agra”.

The film is being directed by Kanu Behl, who has earlier helmed “Titli”, and is produced by Yoodlee Films.

Apart from Rahul, “Agra” features Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, Ruhani Sharma ,Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles.

Talking about the movie, Kanu Behl said in a statement: “‘Agra’ is a story of a cosmos of a family – throbbing and pulsating, hunting and escaping the very dynamic energies that people in the family inhabit.

“It is an exploration of space in an increasingly crowded world, and the quest for a sexual odyssey of an individual here.”

