INDIA

Rahul sends ‘puja samagri’ for Amethi temples

NewsWire
0
0

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has sent ‘puja samagri’ (worship material) for the Devi temples in Amethi on the occasion of Navratri.

Amethi is the former constituency of Rahul Gandhi which he lost to Smriti Irani of BJP in 2019.

Congress MLC, Deepak Singh confirmed that on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Rahul Gandhi has sent worship material for the temples of Goddesses in the district.

He said that Amethi district Congress chief Pradeep Singhal, district media in-charge Anil Singh would monitor the proper distribution of the material among the temples and party leaders will regularly participate in the worship of the goddesses.

The prominent temples where materials have been supplied include Maa Kalika Bhavani Dham Sangrampur, Maa Devi Patan Dham Amethi, Maa Durga Bhawani Dham Bhawan Shahpur Gauriganj, Budhan Mata Dham Gauriganj and Samsarian Dham.

“This is a token of respect form Rahul Gandhi for Amethi and there is no politics in it,” said the Congress MLC.

This is the first time that Rahul has sent puja samagri to Amethi that he represented in Lok Sabha for three terms.

20220406-165604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh gets 4 days’ ED custody

    After failed rape bid, girl thrown off terrace

    China, Pak change military commanders overlooking Indian borders

    Govt to introduce 5 Bills in LS, one for passage