BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday demanded that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should apologise before the nation for his remarks on a foreign land.

Condemning the statement, he stated that the conduct of Rahul Gandhi to issue humiliating statements against the nation is not correct.

Speaking to reporters at Aiwan-E-Shahi guest house in Kalaburagi, Yediyurappa said that being a prominent leader of a national party, “his anti-national statements do not suit his dignity”.

The election results at Tripura, Meghalaya have proved the strength of the BJP. It is proved again that the Congress party has lost its strength, he said.

Yediyurappa, talking about the issue of tickets to sitting MLAs, said, a few of the party MLAs would not be allotted tickets to contest the Assembly polls in Karnataka. “Present sitting MLAs, about four to six may be denied tickets to contest polls. Otherwise, there are more chances of all other MLAs getting tickets,” Yediyurappa stated.

“The ruling BJP will come back to power in the state by winning more than 140 seats in the state,” he added.

“There is a pro BJP environment in the state. There are no people at the Praja Dhwani Yatra of the Congress. But, masses are participating in the Vijay Sankalp Yatra of the BJP. This proves that there is a conducive atmosphere for the BJP in the state,” Yediyurappa maintained.

Answering a question, Yediyurappa stated that the “election will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. After the elections, the legislative meeting will decide who should become the next CM.

He further stated that the party high command will decide on the contesting seat of his son B.Y. Vijayendra. “He will contest from wherever the high command asks him to contest. He might contest from Shikaripura constituency,” he said. Shikaripura is presently represented by Yediyurappa and he had announced retirement from electoral politics.

