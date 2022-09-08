INDIA

Rahul should lead the party: Gehlot

NewsWire
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reiterated that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party as he was leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra

“All the Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to lead the party,” Gehlot said.

While attacking the BJP, Gehlot said, “When we are taking out the yatra, why is the BJP worried. They are worried because the Congress is exposing them.”

Gehlot is said to be the top choice of the Gandhis for the party president’s post.

Ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajasthan Chief Minister had said on Wednesday that the march was being held to counter the communal polarisation in the country. He also said that Rahul Gandhi should take over the party as the president.

Addressing a press conference here, Gehlot said, “The BJP policies are dividing the country. They are dangerous which can put the nation on the verge of civil war and the Congress will not allow it and this yatra’s focus is to counter polarisation.”

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra began on Wednesday.

