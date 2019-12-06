Rahul slams Modi over unemployment, rapes at J’khand rally

Ranchi, Dec 12 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Narendra Modi over the unemployment rate touching a 45-year high, holding the Prime Minister responsible for the economic slowdown besides targeting him over the incidents of rape.

“Through demonetisation, PM Modi took out money from your pocket… the money was given to 10-15 industrialists. During our time (UPA regime), the economy was growing at 9 per cent. PM Modi took out money in the name of fighting black money and closed MNREGA,” the former Congress president said while addressing a rally at Mahagama in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district.

“The purchasing power of people ended which caused the closure of industries, slowdown of economy and is causing unemployment. The unemployment growth is highest in the last 45 years.”

He said that “people of this area are not getting drinking water”.

“Have you thought why?

“Because your money is given to 10 to 15 industrialists. Unemployment has disappeared in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan because we have again introduced MNREGA. The MSP of paddy has been increased. The money is getting rotated in market and people are getting employment.

“In Congress ruled states paddy MSP is RS 2500 and here it is Rs 1300, think where the difference in money is going” said Rahul Gandhi.

He also targeted the Prime Minister over the incidents of rape.

“Modi claims ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’… but from whom to save the girls? Girls have to be protected from BJP MLAs. You might have heard ‘Make in India’ but it has become ‘rape in India’,” the Congress leader said.

He also accused the Prime Minister of “working 24 hours to divide the country”.

“He is trying to create a divide in the name of caste, religion and give others money to Adani and Ambani. We have to stand together,” Gandhi said.

He appealed to the people to vote for the Congress and JMM alliance so that “your money could be used for schools, hospitals, drinking water.”

“Modi claims to fight against corruption then he should answer why stand with most corrupt chief minister of Jharkhand,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies in Jharkhand on Thursday.

