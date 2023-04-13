Comedian Rahul Subramanian, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his recently released stand-up special ‘Rahul Talks To People’, said that the format of crowd-work is quite challenging.

The new stand-up special sees Rahul ditching the widely used format of monologue in stand-up comedy and interacting with the audience to sketch the gig.

Talking about how the two forms are different, Rahul told IANS: “Although the ethos is the same that you have to make a joke as a comedian, this form of comedy – the crowd-work, is extremely different from the classical monologue format.”

A comedian has to walk a very thin line while working their way around what comes next from the audience member as opposed to the prepared stand-up gig where they have the luxury of time and things being under their control since the performance solely rides on them.

He further mentioned: “It is difficult because in crowd work you’re interacting with a different mind and it’s not in your control how a person would react to a particular line, you have to constantly work on the timing of the joke with the answer or the reaction of the person and look for spaces where you can drop a punchline. But, it’s more immersive as every time you interact with someone, many new angles crop up during the conversation. It’s an active give and take, the audience also feels involved.”

