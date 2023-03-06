INDIA

Rahul taken contract to defame India in foreign land: Anurag Thakur

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of defaming the country in a foreign land.

It appears that he has taken a contract to defame India abroad, he added.

Speaking to the media this morning, minister Thakur said, “Be it among his foreign friends, agencies or foreign land – he’s leaving no stone unturned to defame India. To hide his failures, he has taken a contract to defame India from foreign land in a planned manner”.

He further said, “His language, thoughts & working style are suspicious. He has done it again & again…when jawans were martyred, he said, a few people were killed in a car bomb explosion.”

Other BJP leaders also slammed Gandhi over the same.

Union Minister Arjun Munda said that when Indian citizens go abroad, they feel proud to be Indians. But when opposition party leaders publicise & give statements to hurt India’s respect, it shows that they are not bothered about the country’s respect.

20230306-135602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kinder chocolates now linked to salmonella poisoning in 11 countries: WHO

    Aishwarya Rajesh’s Insta account hacked or suspended

    Crimes against women in MP still a big concern, says DGP...

    Arbaaz Khan reveals why he chose to start career as villain...