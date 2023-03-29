INDIA

Rahul thinks it’s his birthright to rule this country: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a blistering attack on Congress leader and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi, and said that “he thinks that it is his birthright to rule this country”.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Minister said, “Rahul Gandhi insulted the OBC community and when the court convicted him, he said the court itself is wrong. Rahul Gandhi thinks it is his birthright to rule this country.”

He further said, “Rahul Gandhi does the politics of entitlement. He thinks since he was born in a certain family, he is above the Constitution, court and Parliament. He also thinks that he is above the Constitution of India.

“People who are putting corruption allegations on us, should try to recall how during the UPA government, there was a conspiracy going on to weaken the institutions in the country.”

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tuesday statement to hit the opposition. Vaishnaw said, “All corrupts have come on one stage, they aren’t happy as PM Modi is making sure he delivers all things that were due to the people right into their bank accounts. This isn’t acceptable to the opposition, they want to go back to the days of corruption.”

