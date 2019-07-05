Rahul to appear before Ahmedabad court on Friday

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will travel to Ahmedabad on Friday to appear before a court in a defamation case filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its Chairperson.

Gandhi last week appeared before a court in Mumbai in response to a defamation suit regarding the murder of journalist and writer Gauri Lankesh for which he had blamed “BJP-RSS ideology”.

On July 6, he was at a Patna court in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi for his comment “why all thieves” were called Modi.

According to Congress leaders, over 20 cases have been filed against Gandhi in various courts around India by RSS or BJP workers.

