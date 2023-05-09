INDIA

Rahul to attend Congress training camp in Raj today

In his first trip to Rajasthan since the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the party’s Sarvodaya Sangam training camp in Mount Abu on Tuesday.

Rahul’s trip to the state comes just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Rajasthan.

He landed in Udaipur on board an IndiGo flight from Delhi. He was received by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara.

From Udaipur, he flew to Mount Abu in a helicopter.

The Congress training camp, which is taking place at the Sawai Narayan Dharamshala, is being attened by 45 delegates from different states. It will conclude on Wednesday.

At the camp, Rahul Gandhi will hold discussions with the delegates. He will return to Delhi later in the evening.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi’s schedule in Rajasthan includes a visit to the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, a trip to Sirohi, and the Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Mount Abu.

He will also hold a public meeting at the Manpur airstrip.

