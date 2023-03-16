Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the Parliament session as the government is demanding an apology for his statement in the house. He is expected to address the media as the impasse between the opposition and government is unlikely to end.

Opposition MPs from both the houses have given adjournment notices on demand of JPC in Hindenburg Adani row. The opposition parties will meet at LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s office to work up a strategy as the house’s proceedings have been washed out for three days in a row.

Congress has said that the opposition is united on the demand of JPC on the issue of Hindenburg Adani row, and on Thursday, the opposition is planning to March towards CBI and handover the complaint to the agency.

The opposition led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has kept the opposition flock together barring TMC which has charted its own route. Kharge has been reaching out to like minded parties over misuse of agencies against political leaders have made bete noire like AAP and BRS to stand with it. The two political parties have not been in sync with the Congress but the pressure from the agencies on the Liquor policy have made BRS and AAP join ranks.

Kharge, ceasing the opportunity, said: “The opposition parties are united on the issue of JPC.”

