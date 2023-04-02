INDIA

Rahul to be present in Surat court on Monday for filing of appeal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be present in a court in Gujarat’s Surat on Monday as an appeal is filed against his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case while party workers and leaders are reaching there.

The legal team has done all the preparation for the appeal, party sources said.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case and sentenced to two years jail, following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday had said that a legal team was working on the case.

