Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on padyatra (foot march) from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to connect with the masses.

The yatra was part of discussion during the ‘chintan shivir’ of the party. It is likely to commence later this year in run-up for the general elections, sources said.

Similar padyatra will be organised in each state by the state leaders to push pro-people agenda and highlight the “failures” of the government and plight of the people.

The final call will be taken by the CWC, however the party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi has discussed a mass agitation programme against the government on inflation and economic issues.

Rahul Gandhi’s foot march will be on “harmony”, as Sonia Gandhi had said, “By now it has become abundantly and painfully clear what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan maximum governance, minimum government. It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity, viciously targeting victimising and often brutalising the minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizens of our Republic.”

The Congress interim President had said the country was looking at the party and the Congressmen should give one message of unity from here outside, but can speak freely inside the party’s various forums.

20220515-073235