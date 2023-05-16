INDIA

Rahul to visit US ahead of PM Modi’s trip, to attend several programmes

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US on June 22, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the country for a week at the end of this month during which he will attend several programmes.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi is slated leave for the US on May 30 or 31 and will visit California, Washington and New York.

“During his visit, he will participate in public outreach programmes as well at university meets,” the sources said.

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi will also address the Indian diaspora at Madison Square, New York.

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had visited the UK and participated in several programmes.

In a statement last week, the White House had announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit on June 22.

