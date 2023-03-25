INDIA

Rahul trying to become ‘martyr’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

NewsWire
0
0

After Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise to anyone, BJP leader and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress leader is trying to become a “martyr”.

Speaking to media persons in Patna, Prasad said: “Congress party could have obtained a stay on the decision of Surat court. They have deliberately not obtained the stay order to utilise the issue during the Karnataka assembly election. He is trying to become a martyr…”

“Rahul Gandhi did the press conference in Delhi in a well planned manner. He wants to present himself sacrificial and take benefit in the Karnataka assembly election,” the BJP leader asserted.

“The Congress party has a number of prominent lawyers. Why they did not obtain the stay. Today, Rahul Gandhi has again told a lie that he had not said anything in London… When his party wins election, Rahul Gandhi thinks the Election Commission is genuine and when he loses, the Election Commission becomes bad,” Prasad said.

