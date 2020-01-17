Rahul urges FM over high GST on cochlear implant add-ons

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding high Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cochlear implant accessories.

In the January 17 letter to Sitharaman, Gandhi said during his last visit to Kerala a delegation from the Cochlear Implantees Association and charitable societies highlighted the high cost of cochlear implants.

They said cochlear implants attracted 5 per cent GST, while the implant accessories that required periodic replacement were subject to 12-28 per cent GST.

The Wayanad MP also pointed out that as per 2011 census there were 1.26 million people with hearing disabilities and large number of them belonged to poor and vulnerable sections.

Cochlear implants, he said were assistive devices for people with hearing impairment and could improve their ability to comprehend speech.

“I request you to look into the matter,” Gandhi urged Sitharaman and also attached a copy of representation from the association.

–IANS

